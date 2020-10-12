Uttarakhand SDRF rescues man who fell into 250m ravine en route Kedarnath shrine

dehradun

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:04 IST

A team of the Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) on Monday rescued a man who had fallen into 250-metre ravine en route Kedarnath shrine in Jungle Chatti area of Chamoli district.

According to Praveen Alok, the media in-charge of SDRF, theSonprayag police station informed SDRF on Sunday evening that one 36-year-old Sunil Shukla had fallen into a 250m ravine in Jungle Chatti area, which is located between Gaurikund and Ram Bada, on the way to the Kedarnath shrine.

Alok said an SDRF team led by sub-inspector Naveen Kumar immediately left for the spot and started a search and rescue operation.

“The team carried out a search and rescue operation in the night by descending into the ravine using flashlights and ropes. But due to the steep slope, and darkness, the man couldn’t be traced in the night,” he said.

Alok said that in the morning, the search and rescue operation was resumed. “And finally, the injured man was rescued by the team. He had received serious head injuries. He was brought up by rope stretcher, given first aid and then rushed to the nearest medical facility at Sonprayag in an ambulance,” he said.