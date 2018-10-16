Uttarakhand to hold first phase of urban local body elections on November 18

The first phase of urban local body elections in Uttarakhand will be held on November 18 across 84 of 92 local bodies, state election commission announced on Monday.

At a press conference in the capital Dehradun, state election commissioner Chandrashekhar Bhatt informed that nominations would begin on October 20 and continue till October 23 following which scrutiny would be done on October 25 and October 26.

The last date for withdrawing nomination is October 27. The Commission would provide election symbols on October 29.

Voting will be held on November 18 and results would be announced on November 20.

There are 92 urban local bodies in Uttarakhand, of which there are 8 municipal corporations, 41 municipal councils and 43 town panchayats. In the first phase, elections will be held in 7 municipal corporations, 39 municipal councils and 38 town panchayats.

Municipal Corporation of Roorkee, municipal councils of Bajpur and Srinagar and town panchayats of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotrim Bhatrojkhan and Selaqui are not included in the first phase of election.

Delimitation of Roorkee Municipal Corporation is pending before the high court. The voter list is being revised for Bajpur and Srinagar municipal councils. Elections won’t be held in Badrinath, Kedarnath Gangotri town panchayats while the matter of Selaqui and Bhatrojkhan town panchayats is pending before HC.

