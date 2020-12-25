e-paper
Uttarakhand youth didn’t return from party, found dead in forest

Joshi didn’t return home on Thursday night and was found dead by his friends on Friday morning in the forest near the resort.

dehradun Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Image for representation.
A 25-year-old man didn’t return home after attending his friend’s birthday party on Thursday night. He was found dead in half-naked condition in the forest in Ramnagar area of Nainital district on Friday morning, said police.

The police, which identified the deceased as one Indra Joshi, said he had gone to attend one of his friend’s birthday party at a resort along with other friends. After the party, all returned home except him.

Abul Kalam, inspector Ramnagar police station, said, “Joshi didn’t return home on Thursday night and was found dead by his friends on Friday morning in the forest near the resort.”

“They soon informed his family members who rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Kalam.

The police officer informed that in the initial probe it was found that Joshi and his friends drank heavily at the party. During the party, he was thrown in a drunken state into the forest by an unidentified person.

“When he didn’t get up, his friends thought he is too drunk and left. Meanwhile, Joshi continued lying there in the chilling winter only to be found dead on Friday morning,” said Kalam adding, “the body has been sent for post-mortem examination after which the exact reasons behind his death would be ascertained.”

