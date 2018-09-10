Woman raped by three in Uttarakhand, accused in custody

A woman, pillion riding with her relative on a motorcycle in Udham Singh Nagar was allegedly gang raped by three men after they intercepted the vehicle and abducted her to a nearby forest.

The woman, a resident of Khatima, was on her way to Jhauparsa village, through a deserted road, adjoining a forest area when the miscreants waylaid them. After assaulting her relative, the men dragged the victim into the forest, where they alleged raped her.

The injured relative, meanwhile, rushed to the Jhankaiya police station and narrated the incident, following which a police team searched the area of attack.

The woman was finally found with bruises on her body, from the forest. She was later sent for medical examination.

“We have taken three persons in custody with regard to the incident and are currently questioning them,” said Sadanand Date, senior superintendent of police, US Nagar.

