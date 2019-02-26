1.19 lakh names deleted from voter rolls, poll office tells Delhi court

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi told a local court on Monday that over 1.19 lakh names were deleted from the voters list of Delhi in the last one year.

Between January 10, 2018 and January 18, 2019, a “total 2,88,140 votes were added and during this period 4,07,715 votes were deleted”, Manoj Kumar, election officer at the office of the CEO, Delhi informed the court.

The CEO’s office was responding to the court’s notice on the defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajiv Babbar against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three other AAP leaders.

Kejriwal, in a tweet in December last year, had said over 30 lakh names were deleted from the voters’ list by the BJP in Delhi. “It seems BJP is doing it all over the country in active collusion wid Election Commission,” read his tweet. The deleted voter list included “4 lakh baniyas, 8 lakh muslims, 15 lakh poorvanchalis and 3 lakh rest,” he said.

Babbar who had sought action against Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and AAP leader Atishi Marlena for “harming the reputation of the Bharatiya Janata Party by blaming the party for the deletion of the names of voters from the electoral rolls in Delhi”.

The electoral office declined having the caste and community related data of the deleted voters. The CEO’s office further informed the court that the deletion exercise was done without any influence of a political party or a private agency. “The deletion exercise is done by Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), on the basis of instructions of ECI, without any influence by any political party or any private agency,” the CEO office submitted.

AAP’s spokesperson Raghav Chadha, however, blamed the BJP for deletion of the voters name from the electoral roll. “We unearthed a massive voter deletion fraud in Delhi and found that the BJP engineered wrongful deletion of more than 30 lakh voters from the electoral roll in the past four years,” said Chadha.

Explaining how the AAP arrived at a figure of 30 lakh names deleted from the electoral roll, Chadha added that they got the information from the official website of election commission. “We were able to acquire information of 24 lakh people whose names had been deleted from the voter list from the official website of the election commission. Another 6-7 lakh people were identified whose names were missing from the voter list, that is deleted from the electoral rolls, but their names hadn’t been incorporated in the “deleted voters list”. This puts the estimate at over 30 lakh and makes this the biggest electoral fraud in the history of our country being committed by the BJP.”

