e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 10-month-old crushed by Mercedes in West Delhi, dies

10-month-old crushed by Mercedes in West Delhi, dies

The incident took place when the baby was in the compound of the parking area at the ground floor of her residence and the driver of Mercedes Benz was reversing the car.

delhi Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
The unfortunate incident occurred at around 3.30 pm in the afternoon following which the baby was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where she was declared dead.
The unfortunate incident occurred at around 3.30 pm in the afternoon following which the baby was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where she was declared dead.(HT photo)
         

A ten-month-old girl allegedly lost her life in an accident in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, the police said on Sunday.

“The incident took place when the baby was in the compound of the parking area at the ground floor of her residence and the driver of Mercedes Benz was reversing the car,” a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Radhika, whose father Rakesh used to work as the security guard in the said residence.

The unfortunate incident occurred at around 3.30 pm in the afternoon following which the baby was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where she was declared dead.

The owner of the said Mercedes Benz SUV is identified as Jasbir Singh who is into elevator business. At the time of the incident, his driver Akhilesh was driving the said vehicle.

“The offending vehicle has also been taken into possession and the FSL team is being summoned for inspection. Investigation in this matter is underway,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Delhi.

tags
top news
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
LIVE: With 138 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 3,000-mark
LIVE: With 138 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 3,000-mark
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In