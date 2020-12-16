e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 10 Sadhus at Singhu border continue Monday’s hunger strike against farm laws

10 Sadhus at Singhu border continue Monday’s hunger strike against farm laws

delhi Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:34 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
         

A group of 10 sadhus (ascetics) from across states have continued to fast at the Singhu border in protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws, even after the planned day-long hunger strike of leaders of all farmer organisations at the four Delhi borders – Singhu, Tikri, UP Gate and Chilla – culminated on Monday evening itself.

The men, affiliated with the Bharatiya Sadhu Samaj, said they have given the central government a 10-day-ultimatum to decide on the protesting farmers’ demands to roll back the three new laws, after which they will begin a “fast until death.”

“If the government fails to fulfil the demands of the farmers in these 10 days, we will begin our indefinite fast until death. This is our fourth day of the hunger strike. We are only surviving on water and lemon juice. After the 10-day deadline, we will quit that as well,” said Mahant Jasveer Das, general secretary of Bharatiya Sadhu Samaj, from Punjab.

Claiming that their hunger strike is to stop cases of farmers’ suicides, Das said, “More farmers, mainly the younger generations, will die by suicide if the three new farm laws are not scrapped.”

Wearing a green headscarf and sitting next to Das in the tent, Mahant Arjun Arya from Madhya Pradesh said none of the members of the organisation knew each other when they had first arrived at Singhu border for the protest around a fortnight ago.

“Our meeting was a coincidence but our objective behind coming here was the same. Although we call ourselves sadhu, all of us are first the children of farmers. If our parents (farmers) are fighting a battle for their existence, how could we remain silent?” said Arya.

According to Yogender Singh Panwar from Uttarakhand, initially, only five people began the hunger strike in the tent on Sunday (December 13) but the number has been increasing every passing day.

“Apart from the 10 people who are present here, there at least 15 others who are farmers and are on the hunger strike with us. They visit us once or twice in a day and return to their respective tents or tractor trolleys,” said Panwar.

top news
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In