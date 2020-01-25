13 hospitalised, 3 students missing after building collapses in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

delhi

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 18:15 IST

Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing when a building collapsed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday. An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway.