13 hospitalised, 3 students missing after building collapses in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

At least thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing, Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Service, said.

delhi Updated: Jan 25, 2020 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing when a building collapsed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura
Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing when a building collapsed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura(HT Photo)
         

Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing when a building collapsed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday. An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

