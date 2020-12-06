14 of Delhi’s 22 main drains emptying untreated sewage into the Yamuna, finds CPCB

delhi

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:18 IST

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) study has found that 14 of the national capital’s 22 major drains are discharging untreated sewage into the Yamuna.

Of the remaining drains, five are being tapped for sewage treatment completely, while two were tapped to overflow into Yamuna. One drain (drain no 14) had no flow at all, the study found.

Due to the discharge of partially treated/untreated sewage and industrial effluents containing phosphorus, foaming has been observed in parts of the river Yamuna, CPCB said in its report.

In the past, CPCB had observed that froth formation and increase in ammonia levels in the Yamuna is because of discharge of untreated sewage, non-operation of existing sewage treatment plants, and improper functioning of effluent treatment plants(ETPs) installed by the industries and the common effluent treatment plants(CETPs) located on the banks of the Yamuna.

The pollution control board has now directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to submit a timebound action plan to ensure compliance of norms by STPs and ETPs and ordered that no untreated sewage should be discharged into drains.

The CPCB has also directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take action against non-complying CETPs.

In a letter to the DPCC, the CPCB said the state pollution control board has submitted a status report on India e-track portal, mentioning that there were 10 CETPs in Delhi, which are not complying with the prescribed standards as on October 31.

A similar letter was also sent to the DJB, where the CPCB said 22 drains were discharging into river Yamuna on a monthly basis. It said the DJB needs to ensure that no untreated domestic wastewater is discharged into any of the 22 stormwater drains or any other water drain.

The DPCC and DJB refused to comment on the matter.

“This shows a lack of will power to ensure environment protection. The CPCB’s is not a new finding. We have known all these for years. These drains may also end up contaminating areas en route as well on the fringes of the river,” said Shashank Shekhar, assistant professor, department of geology, Delhi University.