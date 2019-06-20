18-year-old stabbed to death in tiff over beer

An 18-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after two masked bike-borne men allegedly attacked them with a knife following an altercation over drinking beer at a public place in north Delhi’s Timarpur, the police said on Wednesday.

The crime took place late Monday night. The 18-year-old man, identified by his first name Suraj, on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS, where he was referred from Bara Hindu Rao hospital.

Suraj lives with his relatives in Majnu Ka Tila and is a Class 12 student at a government school. His injured friend, Irshad,20, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital and is out of danger, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad said a case has been registered at the Timarpur police station. The police are trying to identify the suspects and looking for CCTV cameras that may help them identify the bikers or the bike used during the crime.

Police said Suraj and Irshad were drinking beer with their two friends, Azim and Akib, near a drain on Monday night. Around midnight, two men on a bike asked them why there were drinking alcohol at a public place.

“An altercation ensued. When one of the men on the bike whipped out a knife, the four friends ran away. The bikers chased them and attacked Suraj and Irshad. Suraj was stabbed in the right side of his abdomen. Irshad received a stab wound in his back. Azim and Akib managed to flee,” said a police officer who did not want to be identified.

Azim and Akib returned minutes later and found their friends bleeding. The police were informed and the injured were admitted to Bara Hindu Rao hospital. “Suraj was referred to AIIMS. He died there during treatment,” the officer added.

