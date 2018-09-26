Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 26, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

2 children feared dead in north Delhi house collapse, 7 injured

Two children died in north Delhi’s Ashok Vihar when a four-storeyed house collapsed on Wednesday morning, officials of North Corporation said.

delhi Updated: Sep 26, 2018 12:23 IST
Vibha Sharma
Vibha Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sawan Park house collapse,Ashok vihar house collapse,Delhi house collapse
Two children died in a Sawan Park house collapse in north Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Wednesday.(Sonu Mehta / HT photo)

Two children are feared dead in north Delhi’s Ashok Vihar when a three -storeyed house collapsed on Wednesday morning, officials of North Corporation said.

“It was an old three-storey building. We are trying to ascertain how old it was and also if it was listed as a ‘dangerous buildings’,” the official said. Seven others are injured in the accident that happened at 9 am.

The official are also probing whether the building collapsed due to heavy rains that have lashed Delhi and other north India states in the past few days, killing 25 people.

Rescue operation by Delhi Fire service and NDRF are on.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 12:23 IST

more from delhi