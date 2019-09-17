2 killed, 1 injured after car rams three autos in New Delhi

delhi

Sep 17, 2019

Two auto-rickshaw drivers died and another man was injured after an allegedly speeding car, being driven by a 23-year-old student, rammed the autos near a bus stand in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the impact of the hit was such that three auto-rickshaws, with drivers inside, were flung at least 10 feet in the air, before landing on concreted pavement. The car allegedly crashed into the pavement after hitting the autos. All the four vehicles were badly damaged, police added.

Police said the student, identified only by his first name – Mohit, was returning home with four of his friends from a dhaba in Haryana’s Murthal. Mohit’s medical examination found he was not in an inebriated state at the time of the accident.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said Mohit allegedly got confused while using a road diversion and lost control of his speeding Maruti SX4 car. “No traces of alcohol were found in Mohit’s blood. The speed of the car was high and he could not control it when he got confused while using a road diversion. We arrested Mohit and booked him for rash driving (IPC Section 204) and causing death by negligence (IPC Section 304a). A case was registered at the Swaroop Nagar police station,” DCP Sharma said.

A resident of Delhi’s Palam village, Mohit is a BA third year student at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Mohit was granted bail in the case.

The auto drivers who died were identified as Sanjay Sareen, 40, and Jai Kishan Gupta, 36. The injured man was identified as Jitendra (single name).

Prem Singh, an auto-driver and the complainant in the case, told the police that around 1.30am he had parked his auto near the Swaroop Nagar police booth on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and was waiting for passengers.

