e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

2-wheelers, private CNG cars may come under Odd-Even rule; announcement today

The Delhi government plans to roll out the odd-even road space rationing arrangement from November 4 to 15 as a measure to curb air pollution which rises during this time of the years due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

delhi Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi tranport minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government can only issue advisories, the extension of the staggered office timings will depend solely on how private firms warm up to it
Delhi tranport minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government can only issue advisories, the extension of the staggered office timings will depend solely on how private firms warm up to it(Hindustan Times/S.Burmaula)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will at 1 pm roll out the list of exemptions for the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme that will be in place from November 4 to 15 in the national capital.

The scheduled press briefing comes a day after the state transport department submitted its recommendations to Kejriwal where it suggested including private CNG vehicles and two-wheelers (only partially) in the odd-even arrangement.

In its recommendation the transport department has suggested inclusion of two-wheelers in the odd-even drive only during off-peak hours. This means, the registered 7.3 million two-wheelers in Delhi and even those crossing or entering the city will be able to ply only from 8am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm. Two-wheelers during the lean hours, which will be from 11 am to 5 pm, will be rationed based on odd and even registration numbers respectively as per the day.

The Delhi government plans to roll out the odd-even road space rationing arrangement from November 4 to 15 as a measure to curb air pollution which rises during this time of the years due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

The transport department in its recommendations has also proposed not to exempt private CNG vehicles during the drive. The Hindustan Times had reported on September 24 that the government is “seriously considering” to remove non-commercial CNG vehicles from the enforcement point of view.

Talking about staggering office timings, the department has proposed to shift office timings for all Delhi government offices from 11 am to 7:30 pm during this phase. On enforcing the same rule on private companies, the transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government can only issue advisories. “The extension of the staggered office timings will depend solely on how private firms warm up to it,” he said.

However, It is yet to be seen whether Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal gives a go-ahead to the transport department’s plans or he tweaks some of its suggestions.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 11:42 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi calls summit a ‘new era’, Xi says had ‘heart to heart’ discussions
PM Modi calls summit a ‘new era’, Xi says had ‘heart to heart’ discussions
Post paid mobile phone services in J-K to be restored from Monday: Govt
Post paid mobile phone services in J-K to be restored from Monday: Govt
2-wheelers, pvt CNG cars may come under Odd-Even rule; announcement today
2-wheelers, pvt CNG cars may come under Odd-Even rule; announcement today
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: Top US senator
Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: Top US senator
Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the chopper ride to Mamallapuram
Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the chopper ride to Mamallapuram
Stalled escalators, empty water coolers at UN as budget crunch hits
Stalled escalators, empty water coolers at UN as budget crunch hits
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News