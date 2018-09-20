20-year-old gangraped by four youths in Faridabad

Close on the heels of the Rewari gangrape, four men allegedly gangraped a woman at an isolated stretch in Faridabad on Tuesday night.

Police said the 20-year-old woman who works at a factory was with her male friend near the Industrial Model Township at Ballabgarh in Faridabad district around 8.30 pm when the incident took place.

Police spokesman Sube Singh said the girl and her friend had gone to a market but took the Agra canal road when four men on foot confronted them at an isolated place and raped her.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that two of them dragged her male friend to one side while the others forced her into the nearby bushes. The men then took turns to rape her before fleeing the spot.

The Faridabad police has constituted a special investigation team headed by ACP Ballabgarh Balbir Singh to arrest the four men. Eight teams have been constituted to crack the case, ACP Singh said. “We have launched a search for the four accused,” said Ballabgarh DCP Rajesh Kumar. A case under section 323, 376D, 506, 34 IPC has been registered at the women’s police station in Ballabhgarh.

Faridabad police commissioner Amitabh Singh Dhillon and other senior police officers visited the spot on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was examined by doctors of BK Hospital and her report was awaited. Her statement was registered under Section 164 of CRPC before a magistrate.

The crime branch is in the process of making sketches of the accused, Faridabad police spokesman Sube Singh said.

Police officials said they would question the woman’s male friend. “We have got leads in this case and the accused will be arrested at the earliest,” Dhillon said.

The incident comes days after a 19-year-old Rewari student was abducted from a bus stop in Mahendragarh district when she was on her way to a coaching class and allegedly drugged and gang-raped, the police had said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 01:51 IST