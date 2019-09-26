23-yr-old held for Dwarka property dealer murder

delhi

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:12 IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a 23-year-old man for the murder of property dealer who was shot multiple times in Dwarka on Tuesday.

The suspect, who police identified as Nakul Sangwan, is a relative of the second suspect Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu who is absconding.

Nakul and Kapil are suspected of gunning down 52-year-old Narender alias Ninty who had allegedly slapped Kapil’s brother in July, said a police officer not authorised to speak to the media. The murder is suspected to be a fallout of that incident.

Nakul Sangwan alias Deepak, a permanent resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana, has cases of murder, attempts to murder and illegal possession of arms registered against him. He was also arrested in a murder case last year and was released from jail in June 2019.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that they received information at Dwarka North police station on Tuesday reporting that a man was shot outside his office in Kakrola village at around 4 pm. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A CCTV footage of the attack was also widely shared on social media in which a man with his face cover is seen shooting at Narender as he got into his car. The video shows Narender trying to flee but assailant chases him and shot him repeatedly.

Alphonse said they had registered a case of murder on the complaint of aa person named Pradeep Dhaka, a relative of Narender, who was also an eye witness to the murder. “Preliminary probe revealed that Dhaka owned a café on the top floor of Narender’s office building. We came to know that a few months back a quarrel took place at the café between Narender and Nakul Sangwan. During the scuffle, Narender had even slapped Nakul Sangwan and thrashed some of his aides,” the DCP said.

He said they began a looking into Nakul Sangwan and within hours, they got information that he would come to Sector 18 in Dwarka on a motorcycle on Wednesday.

“On this input, a team laid trap and soon as Nakul was spotted, our team asked him to surrender. Seeing the police, the man took out his pistol and tried to shoot at the team, but was overpowered in time. A loaded pistol was recovered from him. The motorcycle he was using was also found to be stolen from Dwarka,” the officer said.

“He said he was miffed after Narender slapped him and wanted to revenge. We have also identified the other assailant and efforts to identify him are underway,” he said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:12 IST