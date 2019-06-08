28-yr-old woman ‘jumps to death’ from 2nd floor house, probe on

A 28-year-old woman allegedly jumped to her death from the second floor house in southwest Delhi’s Ghitorni Friday morning, police said, adding that the family has not alleged foul play.

According to police, the woman, who hails from Purnea in Bihar, got married four years ago and started living in Ghitorni with her husband. Additional deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Benita Mary Jaiker said the woman’s husband, a tailor, said that when he woke up around 3.30am Friday, he saw that his wife was not in the room.

“He said that after looking around for her, he found her lying on the floor on the ground floor. He rushed his wife to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she was pronounced dead. The man informed the woman’s family and police was called. The body has been sent for a post mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. We have not found any suicide note written by the woman. The woman’s family members have not alleged any foul play,” a police officer said.

She said since the woman was married less than seven years ago, the SDM of Vasant Vihar and Tehsildar of Delhi Cantonment were informed. “We are probing all angles,” the officer said.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 03:12 IST