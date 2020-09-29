e-paper
Home / Delhi News / 2G spectrum allocation scam cases: Delhi high court allows early hearing applications

2G spectrum allocation scam cases: Delhi high court allows early hearing applications

ED and CBI, the two probe agencies, have sought an early hearing of the appeals, which are otherwise listed for hearing on October 12

delhi Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:09 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The court fixed October 5 for the hearing in the appeals and added the matter would be heard on a day to day basis.
The court fixed October 5 for the hearing in the appeals and added the matter would be heard on a day to day basis.(HT file)
         

The Delhi high court on Tuesday allowed the early hearing applications filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the acquittal of former Union telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. The court fixed October 5 for the hearing in the appeals and added the matter would be heard on a day to day basis.

A detailed copy of the judgment was yet to be uploaded on the court’s website. The two probe agencies have sought the early hearing of the appeals, which are otherwise listed for hearing on October 12.

CBI has also sought the advancing of the hearing of the appeal challenging the acquittal of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others in a separate case related to the 2G scam probe.

A special court in December 2017 acquitted Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker Kanimozhi, and others in the CBI and ED cases related to the scam.

In March 2018, the ED and CBI moved the high court challenging the special court’s order acquitting the accused.

