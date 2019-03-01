3,000 personnel to join Delhi Police force

More than 3,000 constables, head constables and sub-inspectors, who graduated from the police training school on Thursday, will soon be joining the city police force.

Police said 176 sub-inspectors, 37 head constables and 2,803 constables, hailing from different parts of the country, will be joining the force by next week. Of the 176 new sub inspectors, there are 4 MBA graduates and at least 71 engineers. All the sub-inspectors have graduate degrees.

Among the constables, a majority of who hail from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, there are four MBA graduates, 54 engineers and seven have BBA degrees. The minimum qualification for a constable is Class 12 pass. Among the new constables there are 182 Science graduates and 72 with B.Com degrees, among other B.Ed, BA and BSC graduates. There are 1,327 candidates who have just passed Class 12.

A Delhi police spokesperson said that the new police officials have been trained in law, computers and cyber crime, traffic rules and human rights. “Experts were invited to educate them on gender sensitization, yoga and stress management. Keeping in view the terrorist activities, they have been well trained in anti-terrorist measures. A 30 days commando course was also conducted for these trainees,” the spokesperson said.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 03:31 IST