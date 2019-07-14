3-year-old who fell from Badarpur flyover succumbs to injuries in Delhi hospital

A three-year-old child, who had fallen off the Badarpur Flyover on Thursday evening, succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital, police said.

The three-year-old girl and her 33-year-old uncle had fallen off the flyover after the bike they were riding on hit a railing.

The injured biker, identified as Mohan, in his complaint has told the police that some stray kite string (manjha) hit his face and neck because of which he lost control of the bike and it rammed the flyover’s railing and they fell off the flyover. Mohan’s family members also alleged that the accident was caused by a kite string.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, said that they did not find any kite string when visited the accident spot on Thursday evening. “We have registered a case and are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The allegations regarding kite string is also being looked into,” Biswal said.

A senior police officer said the child succumbed to her injuries early on Saturday morning, after battling for her life for more than 30 hours. The girl had sustained severe head injuries after landing on a concrete road below the flyover. Her uncle only suffered fractures and survived as he had landed on an auto-rickshaw that was moving below.

The incident took place on Thursday around 7pm when Mohan, a resident of west Delhi’s Inderpuri, along with her niece, Dipti, was going to Faridabad. Police said Mohan was not wearing a helmet and his niece was sitting between him and the fuel tank, without any safety gear.

As the two fell down from the flyover, many passersby stopped and waited for the police’s arrival. A few of them shot videos in their mobile phone. A private hospital’s nursing staff, who was passing by, stopped and rushed the injured duo to a hospital in Sarita Vihar.

“It is sad that the little girl succumbed to her injuries. However, I would also like to point out that kids should not be made to sit in front of motorbikes without safety gears. Both the victims were not wearing any safety gear in this case,” said Biswal.

