4 who stole retired government staff’s cellphone in Delhi held

Four men who had stolen a retired government employee’s cellphone from a moving bus, were caught by traffic police and patrolling van personnel at Madanpur Khadar area in South East Delhi on Sunday morning. The arrested persons include the alleged kingpin of a gang of pickpockets who operated in buses, mostly plying on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, the police said.

Police identified the men as Mahavir alias Sameer (26) — the gang’s kingpin, Vipin Singh (22), Mukesh alias Manoj (40), and Abhishek (20). The stolen mobile phone was recovered from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said that on July 14 around 11am, a retired government employee from Dehradun was travelling in a bus from Badarpur to Anand Vihar railway station. “On the way near Madanpur Khadar traffic signal, the man put his hand in the pocket and noticed his cellphone missing. Soon, he saw four men de-boarding the bus. He de-boarded as well and started chasing them,” Biswal said.

A traffic police constable and three police personnel deployed in a patrolling van joined him after being alerted about the theft and the suspects. The policemen chased and caught the four suspects and recovered the stolen phone from their possession.

In another operation, the special task force of South East district arrested two men who allegedly committed snatchings on motorcycles. They were identified as Mohammad Bilal (22), who is known as Pavva in Delhi’s crime world, and Mohammad Imran (19).

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 04:29 IST