400 labourers, traders at Azadpur mandi screened for Covid-19

delhi

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:20 IST

Over 400 labourers and traders at the Azadpur wholesale fruit and vegetable market were screened for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday. The step came three days after a trader from the market died of Covid-19.

“Today we sent a 19-member surveillance team, which included 12 doctors, to conduct thermal screening, temperature measurement and other tests on labourers, traders and others linked with the Azadpur mandi,” said Deepak Shinde, district magistrate (north).

Meanwhile, the business partner of the dead trader has tested negative for the disease. HT has seen his test report. However, the test results of the 15 employees at the shop are still awaited, Shinde said.

Adil Khan, chairman of agricultural produce marketing committee said there was no shortage in supplies of fruits and vegetables at the market. “The supply has rather increased by around 30% with the market functioning round-the-clock for seven days a week. There was no rise in the rates as well. In view of the coronavirus epidemic, general cleanliness is being emphasised and regular sanitisation is going on,” he said.

The team of doctors who visited the market on Friday also created awareness about social distancing norms and other steps to prevent the Covid-19 infection.