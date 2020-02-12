e-paper
5 found dead in east Delhi house, three of them children

The police said that these people could have died a few days earlier.

delhi Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dead man's body. Focus on hand
The dead man's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Five members of a family were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Shambhu (45), an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children, the police further said.

The children are aged 12, 14 and 18, said DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya, adding that the police received a call around 11.30 am today after neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house.

The officer said that the victims could have died at least six days ago as their bodies were badly decomposed. One door was locked from inside, and the other one was bolted from outside, said Surya adding that three bodies were found in one room and two in another.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. No note has been recovered from the spot, said the police.

