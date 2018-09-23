5 who committed robberies to splurge on their girlfriends held

The police on Saturday arrested four men and apprehended a 17-year-old who snatched mobile phones and motorcycles in order to earn quick money to spend on their girlfriends.

The minor is student of class 12, while two members of the gang have a diploma in dental mechanics and an MBA degree. The arrests were made by the police from Chaudhary Charan Singh Gate in Khoda after they received information that the five men were staying at a rented flat in a building.

Four of the men were identified as Pawan Kumar from Meerut, Anurag Tiwari from Allahabad, local residents Vivek Kumar and Prashant Kumar.

“The five men, including the minor, are aged 17-24 , and have been involved in dozens of cases of robbery and snatching. They were snatching mobile phones and looting people to earn money to spent on shopping and partying with their girlfriends. They have been doing it for the past year,” Dharmendra Kumar, SHO, Khoda police station, said.

The police said that Pawan has a diploma in dental mechanics from a private university in Meerut, while Anurag has an MBA degree and was working as an HR manager with a car showroom in Noida.

“We also recovered two stolen Apache motorcycles. One was stolen from Ashok Nagar in Delhi; the other from Sector 24 in Noida. The minor is a student of class 12; he recently dropped out after falling into bad company,” Kumar said.

The police said that Pawan has 16 cases while Anurag has 10 cases registered against his name at different police stations in Ghaziabad. Vivek, on the other hand, has six, while Prashant has three cases registered against his name, the police said.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 03:54 IST