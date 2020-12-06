e-paper
50-year-old man found murdered in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar

The body of a 50-year-old man bearing multiple injuries to the head was found at his home in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on Saturday morning, police said.

delhi Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
The deceased, identified as Birender Singh, used to stitch gunny bags and lived with his wife, police said.
The deceased, identified as Birender Singh, used to stitch gunny bags and lived with his wife, they said.

A senior police officer said the victim’s wife had gone to a temple in the morning and on returning home, found the body.

There was no sign of a forceful entry, he said.

The spot was visited by crime and Forensic Science Laboratory team of Rohini, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered, and the case was being investigated by 10 different teams.

As per initial investigation, the role of an insider is suspected and personal enmity could be the motive behind the killing, he said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary in Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and will be handed over to the family after autopsy, the DCP added.

