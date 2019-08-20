54 services get industrial status, to get extra FAR

delhi

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:38 IST

As many as 54 new service providers— including those offered by financial and accounting agencies, media houses, publishing firms, software companies and travel operators—can now operate from regularised industrial areas and b exempted from paying conversion charges, senior government officials said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by industries minister Satyendar Jain to a delegation of factory owners who met him on Tuesday. Aam Aadmi Party trade wing leader,Brijesh Goyal, said, “At least 54 services in Delhi have got the status of industrial activity and the way of operation in their existing and new industrial area has also been cleared,” he said.

Many important sectors such as media, education, packaging, research, biotechnology, warehousing were not considered under the ‘industrial land-use’ category in the Master Plan and their services were instead treated as commercial activities, the government said in a statement. “Because of this civic agencies used to charge heavy conversion charges and commercial rates. Besides, property tax was also levied. Now with the DDA agreeing to the Delhi government’s suggestion of adding these services to industrial category, the floor area ratio (FAR) in the industrial area has been increased from 150 to 200. Due to the FAR of 200, an industrial plot of 100 sqm will get 200 sqm covered area, which currently are getting only 150 sqm, which means that the ground coverage will increase by about 25%,” the statement read.

