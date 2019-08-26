6 arrested in city on Janmashtami after illicit liquor found in their possession

delhi

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:41 IST

Six people, including three women, were arrested and one juvenile was apprehended after illicit liquor was found in their possession in separate incidents on the occasion of Janmashtami, police said on Sunday.

A total of 8,242 quarters of illicit liquor was seized from their possession, they said. Special pickets were set up in the areas under the jurisdiction of the recently-formed Outer-North district of Delhi Police on Saturday, which was a dry day on account of Janmashtami, officials said.

Maan Singh (42) was arrested from the Prahaladpur-Khera road area during vehicle checking as 75 boxes of illicit liquor was found in his possession, they said. Singh was previously involved in six similar cases, the police said.

In Narela, a 15-year-old boy was apprehended while carrying 2,000 quarters of illicit countrymade liquor in 40 boxes in a car, a senior police officer said.

In Alipur, Randhir (32) was arrested during checking at the Singhu border while he was transporting liquor in his car. Thirty-five cartons containing 1,750 quarters were seized, the officer said.

Similarly, patrolling staff nabbed Amarjeet (46) from Mukhmailpur with 185 quarters of illicit liquor, while three women were arrested in separate incidents in Swaroop Nagar area after 227 quarters were found in their possession, the officials said. PTI AMP IJT

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 02:59 IST