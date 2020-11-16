70% Delhiites did not burst crackers, says Del environment minister

delhi

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:28 IST

New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said around 70% Delhiites did not burn firecrackers this Diwali following the government’s complete ban on all kinds of fireworks till November 30 because of the high pollution levels.

Kick-starting the second phase of Delhi’s government’s ‘red light on, gaadi off’ (red light on, ignition off) campaign on Monday, Rai said a solution to the problem of pollution “cannot be found in a day”.

“Around 70% of the residents of the city did not burn firecrackers after the government imposed a ban on it. I hope the results will be better next year,” he told the media.

The Delhi government had on November 5 banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers till November 30, because of the rising pollution levels and the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The National Green Tribunal had also imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight.

Joined Rai at the busy ITO intersection on Monday to urge drivers to turn off their ignition while waiting for the traffic light to turn green, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also said cracker bursting was negligible this time.

“Flouting rules and bursting crackers was negligible in Delhi, but in neighbouring states, there were massive bursting of crackers,” Sisodia said.

He said, “The key goal of this campaign is to bring down vehicular pollution. Every day across the city, this campaign is going on and I am sure it is delivering a positive impact on the pollution situation of Delhi.”

“...There are various reasons behind air pollution such as stubble burning, vehicular pollution, pollution due to crackers. This is the time when every citizen should come forward and work together to combat air pollution.”

Air pollution data shows the air quality index recorded on Diwali night this time was the worst compared to readings since 2015. On Saturday, the AQI reading according to the Central Pollution Control Board was 414. A day later on Sunday, the level rose to 435.

Delhi police arrested more than 850 people and registered around 1,200 cases in Delhi on Diwali in connection with the sale and bursting of crackers. Delhi Police seized 1,314 kgs of crackers on Saturday.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said if the government has based its claims on evidence and data, it is a step in the right direction. She said it is time to rise above blame game and address the problem of air pollution because Delhi-NCR is under the same air shed.

“It is not about how many people burst crackers. We could see that the cracker ban was not very successful, and it reflected in the air quality data. Even if cracker bursting happened in neighbouring towns, it has affected our air quality. We need to work on a solution together and not make it a political issue,” Roychowdhury said