As Delhi pollution spikes, AAP launches 2nd phase of ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign

delhi

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:19 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched the second phase of ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign in the national capital.

“We successfully asked people to switch off cars at red lights. 15 days of first phase have gone well. Now we are launching second phase,” said Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Environment minister Gopal Rai was also present on the occasion. He thanked the people of Delhi for contributing and playing their part in switching their vehicles off on the traffic signals to combat pollution.

Rai had said that to control pollution levels in Delhi, Kejriwal had launched the ‘Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh’ campaign.

“Under the campaign, various initiatives have been started to combat several internal sources of pollution in Delhi, and on-ground actions have been taken,” he added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 21,saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.

“The campaign was to continue till November 15. However, the Delhi government has decided to extend it till November 30 considering the pollution situation,” Rai had said during a press conference.

“It will be called Phase 2 of the campaign,” he added.

Like earlier, this phase will also aim to make people aware to switch their vehicles off on traffic signals, and around 2500 marshals will be deputed on the 100 junctions in 11 districts for the effective implementation of the campaign. Around 20 environmental marshals, each will be deputed on 10 major junctions. The joint monitoring system of the ACP, SDM, and Traffic Police will continue.