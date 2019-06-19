91% in favour of free Metro rides for women: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said around 91% of people who participated in a “referendum” organised by the party across the city voted in favour of the Delhi government’s proposed initiative — announced earlier this month — to make bus and Metro rides free for women commuters in the city.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the party organised 1,120 public meetings across the city between June 8 and June 17.

“Senior leaders, MLAs, councillors and members of the party’s women wing organised these meetings, in which they interacted with as many as 71,592 people,” Rai said.

He further said, “Their opinion was sought on the issue of free rides for women and as many as 64,972 persons voted in favour of it. In terms of percentage share, around 90.8% people expressed their approval on the proposed scheme.”

“A report on the findings have been submitted to the office of chief minster Arvind Kejriwal,” Rai said.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 03:31 IST