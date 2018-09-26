AAP, BJP trade barbs over sealing in Delhi

Politics over the ongoing sealing drive intensified on Tuesday when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) invited Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari for an open debate on the matter.

Tiwari declined the invitation, saying he would debate with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and not a “junior” party functionary whom AAP had pitched.

Brijesh Goyal, convener of AAP’s traders’ wing, had invited Tiwari for the discussion. In a tweet on Tuesday along with an authorisation letter from Kejriwal, Goyal asked Tiwari to reach Town Hall on Wednesday.

“Shri Manoj Tiwari, you have asked me to bring a letter from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to have a debate at Town Hall in Chandni Chowk on September 26 on sealing. We will wait for you,” his tweet said.

Goyal’s tweet was retweeted by Kejriwal who wrote, “Looking forward to this debate. Such public debates are essential for democracy.”

Tiwari termed the invitation as a political drama.

“We don’t indulge in theatrics. I had asked Kejriwal to have a debate with any booth-level worker of Delhi BJP. I appeal him to shed crooked politics and do something good for people of Delhi. If we are opposing illegal sealing by the monitoring committee, why are you troubled?” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Goyal, on the other hand, said Tiwari must address four of his questions before Delhi’s traders to apprise them of his party’s stand on the sealing drive. He said that over 200 trade unions—including the ones that have been the worst hit by the sealing drives—would be present at Chandni Chowk on Wednesday to be a part of the debate.

“I want to know from him that sealing has been going on in Delhi for several months now, why did he or any of his party members not react till now?” Goyal asked.

Responding to his charges, Tiwari said the BJP has been making efforts to provide relief to people living in terror of sealing.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 03:37 IST