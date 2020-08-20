e-paper
AAP criticises MCDs for poor score in cleanliness survey

AAP criticises MCDs for poor score in cleanliness survey

delhi Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday criticised the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) citing their poor performance in light of the central government’s 2020 cleanliness survey – the report of which was released earlier in the day.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules all three municipal corporations of Delhi.

“The central government’s 2020 cleanliness survey reveals that the BJP-ruled MCDs were the worst performers in the country. The south Delhi civic body was ranked 31, North MCD 43 and East MCD 46 in the cleanliness survey,” said Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s in charge of MCD affairs.

He further said, “PM Narendra Modi is campaigning for a clean India, but the BJP councillors and leaders have tarnished his image. From cleaning Delhi to providing primary education and health, the MCDs have miserably failed in all fronts.”

The mayors of the three MCDs blamed the AAP for not releasing funds that were due to the corporations, for want of which major development works have remained stuck.

East corporation mayor Nirmal Jain said, “The AAP has no right to raise allegations when it has not released our funds and we cannot even pay our staff on time. Despite that, our sanitation workers continued to work even during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash said that the Delhi government must release funds before pointing fingers at the civic bodies.

South corporation mayor Anamika Mithilesh said the civic body is working with limited resources and is striving to more revenue so that it doesn’t have to depend on the Delhi government for funds to keep the city clean.

