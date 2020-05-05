e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / After ‘corona fee’, long queues back outside Delhi liquor shops

After ‘corona fee’, long queues back outside Delhi liquor shops

A snaking queue was seen outside a liquor shop in Chander Nagar area of the national capital. A man was even seen showering flower petals on people waiting to buy alcohol.

delhi Updated: May 05, 2020 12:42 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People queued outside a liquor shop in New Kondli, Mayur Vihar Phase III as police forcibly close the shop to maintain law and order, in New Delhi.
People queued outside a liquor shop in New Kondli, Mayur Vihar Phase III as police forcibly close the shop to maintain law and order, in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
         

People thronged liquor shops in Delhi once again on Tuesday a day after the government imposed a 70% “special corona fee” on the sale of alcohol on maximum retail price.

A snaking queue was seen outside a liquor shop in Chander Nagar area of the national capital. A man was even seen showering flower petals on people waiting to buy alcohol.

“You are the economy of our country... The government does not have any money,” the man wearing a mask was heard saying in the clip tweeted by news agency ANI.

And in Laxmi Nagar, people stood outside a liquor shop with their positions in the queue have been written on their hands.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

According to ANI, Vasant Vihar’s sub-divisional magistrate has issued a show-cause notice to the manager of the government wine and beer after a large number of people gathered at the shop violating social distancing norms on Monday.

The standalone liquor outlets had opened on Monday and the government was forced to close them after people jostled and violated the social distancing norms that have been in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

The Delhi government had allowed the opening of standalone liquor shops between 9am and 6.30pm, according to directives issued by the Union home ministry after the national lockdown was extended till May 17.

tags
top news
Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
Sports cars rule Times Square after lockdown restrictions ease in New York
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news