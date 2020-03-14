After exam, Class 12 girl jumps to death from flyover

delhi

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:09 IST

A Class 12 student of a private school in south Delhi allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Barapullah elevated road while returning home with her father after appearing in the board exams on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The girl was reportedly upset as her exam did not go well, the police said.

A police officer said that around 4pm, the police control room received a call regarding the incident.

“Personnel from the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station reached the incident spot and learnt that the injured girl had been rushed to Safdarjung Hospital. The girl was declared brought dead at the hospital,” the officer said.

According to the officer, the girl’s father was present in the hospital and told the police that he was taking his daughter home from the school.

“The girl complained of nausea and asked her father to stop the car on the elevated road in south Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area,” the police officer informed.

“She stepped out, climbed onto the railing and jumped off a height of nearly 40 feet. Her father raised an alarm, seeking help from some passersby,” the officer added.

One of the passersby called the police.

The principal of the school said, “It was deeply distressing and sad news. The school is in state of shock.”

The principal did not comment any further.

SUICIDE HELPLINE NUMBERS

Snehi: 011-65978181

Sumaitri: 011-23389090