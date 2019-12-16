‘Will file FIR against cops’: Jamia V-C seeks probe into assault on students

delhi

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 13:45 IST

The Jamia Milia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said the university will file an FIR regarding police entering the campus and roughing up students who were studying in the college library. She also said she will push for a high-level inquiry into the incident.

“We will file an FIR against the entry of Police in our university campus. You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high level inquiry,” said V-C Najma Akhtar.

In their defence, the police said they had to resort to lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells after protesters started pelting stones and smashing cars and vehicles. The protesters also set fire to at least four buses of Delhi Transport Corporation, they said.

Personnel of Delhi Police allegedly marched inside the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and brought about 150 students out of the premises after the violence.

The VC urged people to not believe in rumours and emphasised that Jamia is among the most peaceful universities in the city. The VC denied reports of any student dying in the protests. She did say that about 200 people were injured of which many were Jamia students.

The VC added that there has been a loss of confidence among the students. At least 50 Jamia Millia Islamia students were detained after a clash with the police and were released early on Monday.

“How will all this be compensated? There has been an emotional loss as well. Yesterday’s incident was unfortunate. I also appeal to everyone to not believe in any kind of rumours,” said the V-C.

Many students, however, said the detained students were not part of the protest and were inside the university’s library.