Arvind Kejriwal l holds rally in Deoli, promises water pipelines soon

Gearing up for Delhi Assembly elections next year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday organised a door-to-door rally in South Delhi’s Deoli assembly segment.

In Deoli, Kejriwal promised its residents that the water shortage problem in the area will be solved within four months.

“Very soon you will get clean drinking water in your taps. Orders have been passed to lay water pipeline in the area. The work will start in two months and it will be completed in four months. Once the pipeline work is done, you will get water from Sonia Vihar (water treatment plant),” said Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Water shortage is a major issue in the national capital. In 2015 assembly elections, solving the water crisis in the city was one of the key poll promises of the AAP, which came to power with a thumping majority – bagging 67 out of the 70 Assembly seats.

On May 27, days after the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP had organised a convention of its party workers in Delhi in which it launched a new slogan “Kejriwal for Delhi” to gear up for the 2020 Assembly polls.

During Saturday’s meeting, Kejriwal interacted with residents of Deoli about “private water tanker mafia” operating in the area and asked Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials accompanying him to take action against them, said a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

“I have learnt that people here have to buy water from private tankers and at times DJB tankers are accused of taking bribes. I have also learnt that the Delhi Jal Board tankers do not come to this area regularly. I have ordered Delhi Jal Board officers to ensure that no person in Deoli has to buy water from private tankers from now on. The DJB has to provide as many tankers as required ,” Kejriwal said.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the AAP had polled the highest vote share in Tughlakabad (36%), followed by Deoli (32%). However, in both constituencies it trailed the BJP. In both these constituencies – and in several others such as Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar in South Delhi – water shortage was a major issue which residents had pointed out during election campaigns.

