ADVERTISEMENT
Arvind Kejriwal launches online system to file consumer complaints

Arvind Kejriwal said consumers will now be able to file complaints from their homes any time and make payments online.

delhi Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:25 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal said around 7,000 consumer cases in the state commission and more than 8,000 such cases in the district courts here were pending
Arvind Kejriwal said around 7,000 consumer cases in the state commission and more than 8,000 such cases in the district courts here were pending(ANI/Twitter)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts and said it will prove to be a milestone especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Kejriwal said consumers will now be able to file complaints from their homes any time and make payments online.

“It will prove to be an important step in the times of Covid-19. We have already been asking people to stay home.  I have been told that Delhi is perhaps the first state to start this kind of a facility. It will prove to be a milestone and set an example for other states to follow,” he said.

Kejriwal said around 7,000 consumer cases in the state commission and more than 8,000 such cases in the district courts here were pending.  “I hope that these cases are settled soon,” he said.

