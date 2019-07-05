Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, kin to join Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, along with their families, will join pilgrims heading towards Vaishno Devi, under the pilgrimage scheme sponsored by the Delhi government for senior citizens, the first trip of which will be flagged off on July 12.

“To Delhi’s elderly I want to say, this son of yours will send you on at least one tirth yatra in your lifetime,” said Kejriwal, addressing a gathering of people who are scheduled to leave for pilgrimage to the Golden Temple – Wagah Border – Anandpur Sahib corridor on July 12 and to the Vaishno Devi – Jammu corridor on July 20 in the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday.

While the scheme will be officially flagged off with the departure of the first trip on July 12, Kejriwal said he and Sisodia, along with their families, will be joining the batch to Vaishno Devi on July 20.

Under the scheme, the government will pay for pilgrimage of citizens, above 60 years of age, to different places in India. It will include their travel, stay, and food, government officials said. The beneficiaries of the scheme are being chosen on a first come first served basis.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 04:24 IST