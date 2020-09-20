Arvind Kejriwal urges Delhi residents to join anti-dengue campaign

delhi

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:26 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to residents of the national capital to call up their friends and relatives and urge them to join the “10 Hafte –10 Baje –10 Minute (10 weeks, 10 o’ clock, 10 minutes)” campaign against dengue and other vector-borne diseases such as malaria and chikungunya.

“Now, we have to call up our friends and relatives and ask them to join the campaign. The public should be convinced that this is our collective fight against dengue,” according to a press statement.

On Sunday, all cabinet ministers of the Kejriwal government, Rajya Sabha (RS) members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), members of the Delhi legislative assembly (MLAs) and other party leaders joined the initiative and posted photographs on social media.

Several AAP supporters and volunteers also joined the citizen campaign and took to social media in a similar way.

The campaign urges the public to inspect their homes for any possible sources of stagnant water, which may lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes that spread vector-borne diseases.

The campaign was launched last year in a bid to rein in the number of dengue cases and deaths.

The participants, including Kerjriwal, pledged that they would devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks to inspect their homes for stagnant water and clean it to avoid breeding of Aedes mosquitoes and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

In 2015, Delhi had recorded 15,867 cases of dengue and 60 deaths. The national capital had recorded 2,036 cases and two deaths last year, according to the data shared by the Delhi government.

The CM urged religious organisations, cultural groups and resident welfare associations (RWA) to endorse the campaign.

BS Vohra, the president of an umbrella group of RWAs in east Delhi, said, “We shall endorse this campaign. It significantly contributes in creating awareness about fighting dengue. The government should consider launching another campaign to create more awareness about sanitation, social distancing, respiratory etiquettes etc; because of a recent spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.”