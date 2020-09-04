e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / As cases spike, Delhi’s containment zones inch closer to 1,000-mark

As cases spike, Delhi’s containment zones inch closer to 1,000-mark

delhi Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:54 IST
Abhishek Dey
Abhishek Dey
         

The number of containment zones in Delhi is inching closer to the 1,000-mark, along with an uptick in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported daily.

Over the past five days, at least 125 new containment zones were notified in the capital – taking the total of such areas to 949 as on Friday, Delhi government records showed. Delhi on Friday recorded 2,914 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of infected individuals to 185,220 so far, even as 161,865 people have recovered from the disease. This is the highest number of new cases reported since June 28, when 2,889 cases were recorded.

Over the past five days, Delhi recorded 2,366 new Covid cases per day on average, government records showed.

New Covid cases started witnessing an increase once again from mid-August, after a lull of around three weeks. On August 4, the seven-day average of daily new cases had dropped to 983.

Containment zones are sealed areas – its size ranging between one house to a few houses in a lane or a block – in which the government scales up testing and surveillance after having detected potential Covid-19 clusters. Movement of individuals and economic activities are prohibited in these zones, even as lockdown restrictions are eased in the rest of the city.

Zones have come up over the past five days in areas such as Sitaram Bazar and Old Rajendra Nagar 3 in central Delhi; Ganesh Park and School block of Shakarpur in east Delhi; Sri Ram slum clusters in New Delhi’s Moti Bagh; Lane 7 of Jawaharlal Mohalla in Shahdara; Block A in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Vihar; Valmiki Colony in Bijwasan and RZ Block of West Sagarpur in south-west Delhi; several parts of Qutub Vihar locality in the same district; Block BE of West Delhi’s Hari Nagar, and Block C of north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, government records showed.

Currently, south-east Delhi revenue district has the highest number of containment zones at 210, followed by north Delhi (127) and west Delhi (122).

“We have created containment zones under the guidelines issued by the Union government. Each area has been assessed before surveillance was scaled up. The idea is to break the chain of transmission. Essential goods are delivered to residents in these sealed areas,” said Rahul Singh, district magistrate (south-west).

District magistrate (west) Neha Bansal said, “Usually, three cases in close proximity is enough to declare that area as a containment zone. The rule, however, is flexible. If there is adequate space, all individual cases can be allotted home isolation. But that is not possible in congested areas with high population density. Currently, as cases started spiking again, we have scaled up both testing and containment strategies.”

Earlier, Delhi used to have larger containment zones – which had led to the sealing of several lanes, blocks and pockets in localities across the city until a new strategy was drafted on June 26, on the intervention of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Under the new strategy, district administrations may create micro containment zones which comprise one house or a group of houses in a lane or block, with fewer number of residents under heightened surveillance, senior government officials said.

top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In