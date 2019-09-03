Assault on Sikh cabbie: Two cops dismissed, 2 suspended, HC told

delhi

Updated: Sep 03, 2019

Delhi Police has dismissed two cops and suspended two other policemen in connection with the assault on a Sikh tempo driver and his minor son in Mukherjee Nagar in June, the high court here was informed on Monday.

The police, in a status report filed before a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice C Hari Shankar, said that an inquiry was conducted into the alleged roles of police personnel in the incident and two personnel of constable rank were dismissed from the service as their act was “unprovoked”, “highly unprofessional” and “abhorrent”.

The report stated that a joint departmental inquiry has been ordered against eight police personnel, two of whom have been suspended, by the deputy commissioner of police and it would be conducted on a daily basis.

“The act of these eight police personnel amounts to gross misconduct, negligence, unprofessional attitude and dereliction in discharge of their official duties which renders them liable to be dealt with departmentally under the provisions of Delhi Police (Punishment and Appeal) Rules,” it said.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

Regarding the two who have been dismissed from service, the police, in its status report filed through additional standing counsel Satyakam, said their act was “unprovoked, indiscreet and highly unprofessional that too in full public view” and use of feet and shoes to hit an already overpowered person is an “uncivil and abhorrent act”.

On June 16, several video clips of a brawl between the tempo driver, Sarabjeet Singh, and police personnel went viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Singh is seen chasing policemen with a sword and in another, the personnel are seen thrashing the tempo driver and his son with batons. The incident had triggered protests in Mukherji Nagar area.

The court was hearing a petition seeking an independent CBI probe into the incident.

The petition by Seema Singhal, a lawyer, has also sought framing of appropriate guidelines to prevent such “violent acts of police brutality and excessive force”.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019