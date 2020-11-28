e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone

At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone

With stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana coming to a close and strong winds, Delhi’s improved drastically on Friday, falling from the severe zone to the moderate zone in just two days.

delhi Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man walks along a forest in Mayur Vihar on a clear day in New Delhi on November 26.
A man walks along a forest in Mayur Vihar on a clear day in New Delhi on November 26.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal deterioration but continued to remain in the moderate zone on Saturday morning with the air quality index reading 199 at 7am.

With stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana coming to a close and strong winds, Delhi’s improved drastically on Friday, falling from the severe zone to the moderate zone in just two days.

In fact, the air quality in at least eight stations improved to satisfactory on Friday, a rarity for the city during this time of year.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that Delhi’s overall AQI on Friday was 137, considered to be in the moderate zone. From Wednesday, when the AQI was in the severe category, at 413, it improved to 302 (very poor) on Thursday, according to CPCB recording.

IMD scientist, VK Soni said the air quality is expected to remain between moderate and poor range till November 30, after which it is forecast to deteriorate.

tags
top news
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In