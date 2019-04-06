Athlete from Shamli held for molesting, assaulting woman near JLN stadium

A 21-year-old athlete from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly molesting, assaulting and tearing the clothes of a 23-year-old woman at a bus stop near Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium, police said.

The woman, police said, was attacked because she had protested some “objectionable” remarks made by the suspect.

The man was nabbed with the help of a picture that the woman had clicked in her mobile while the suspect was trying to flee after committing the crime, said the police.

The woman had been visiting the stadium for the last two months to attend Yoga classes. The arrested athlete, identified by his first name Waqar, was also training at the stadium to participate in 800-metre racing events and also to qualify in physical eligibility tests for getting a job in the armed forces.

Joint commissioner of police (south) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that Waqar was booked under sections 354 (molestation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code. “A case regarding the incident was registered on the woman’s complaint at the Lodhi Colony police station,” he said.

Police said that the woman in her complaint alleged that the icident took place when she was attending a Yoga class with her friends. The suspect, who was present in the stadium with a few others, allegedly passed some lewd remarks afteer which she confronted him and asked why he was staring at her.

The woman then ignored him and proceeded to leave the stadium. She was waiting for a cab at a bus stop near the stadium when the man too came out while talking to someone over the cell phone.

Nobody else was present at the bus stop.

“Since he was using abusive words, the woman protested and asked if he was using the abusive words for her. The man made some indecent gestures and entered into an argument with the woman. When she objected, he slapped and kicked her and tore her t-shirt. Later, when she screamed for help the man ran away. He ran and boarded a bus and fled,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

The officer said that the woman clicked the suspect’s picture in her cell phone as he was fleeing. The woman called the police control room, filed a case and shared the suspect’s photograph.

“The suspect’s photograph was forwarded to all the beat staff and they were asked to identify and nab him at the earliest. They showed the picture to several people visiting the stadium and those living in the neighbourhood. One of the visitors identified him and told us that he sometimes came to the stadium for training,” said the officer.

On Thursday, a police team in plainclothes laid a trap near the stadium and nabbed the man as he arrived there for training.

