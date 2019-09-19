Be kind, do kind, see kind: Delhi-NCR residents join the green cause

delhi

No one can be more accepting and kind than Mother Nature. So, it becomes our responsibility to reciprocate the kindness towards nature. Therefore, this Sunday, about 100 residents of Delhi-NCR took to planting more than 1,000 saplings in the forest area of Aravalli.

Kids, youngsters, adults and senior citizens all joined hands for this initiative taken by the NGO Black Lotus Peace Foundation and Gurugram-based citizens’ group I am Gurgaon. The plantation drive was conceived to show gratitude towards the environmental, which is an abundant giver.

Shelly Singh from Black Lotus, says, “Black Lotus is a secret mantra for lasting happiness. We believe true happiness occurs when we are peaceful. And attaining that peaceful state is not an act in isolation. We have to work on our mind as well as be kind to others. With today’s plantation drive, we wanted people to experience that happiness. These trees they planted today are not in their backyards but out there for everyone. Over 100 people turned up with their families today. We hope they carried a bigger message back with them. This plantation drive is a run up to the bigger event we plan to organise on World Kindness Day on November 13.”

Saplings suitable for the forest soil were planted in the Aravalli area.

The participants of this drive also attended a demonstration on how to plant a tree properly, so that it can survive on the forest land. “We planted local species that are suitable for the soil and environment. The plants include Dhok, Salai, Kullu, Phulai, Bistendu, Gangeti, Dudhi and Gamhar. These plants don’t need to be watered regularly. They can survive without much water, but they’ll be watered every week by our team,” says Latika Thukral, founder of the citizen group.

The forest land was first cleaned and the debris was collected to create a plain field. “What’s the point if we throw out the dump somewhere else and keep this area clean. So, we planned to create a proper path with the debris,” adds Thukral.

For 68-year-old Punam Khanna, a resident of south Delhi, it was a great experience to connect with nature at this drive. She planted 21 saplings with the help of a gardener. “It was a Sunday, and what could be a better way to spend it? The aim of this event is not just to plant trees and spread greenery but also to highlight the importance of kindness. I believe it’s very important to introduce young generation to the concept of kindness.”

A 5-year-old participant, Kiaan Garg, from Delhi, says, “I love watering the plants. Ek plant main ghar jakar bhi lagaunga, and I will also tell My Talking Tom (a virtual pet app) that I have planted many saplings today.”

There were also participants from other foundations/groups. Payal Kanodia, from a charitable organisation M3M Foundation, says, “We’ve been constantly working towards bringing an equitable development that will help to realise the dream of a better India. One of our prime focus is on environment conservation; and with an aim to promote greenery we keep organising and participating in various plantation drives. It’s the need of the hour, and we are determined to undertake all that would help our ecosystem.”

As soon as the plants were sown, the rain god joined in the celebration, too.

