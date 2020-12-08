e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police call AAP’s allegation of Kejriwal’s house arrest ‘baseless, unfounded’

Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police call AAP’s allegation of Kejriwal’s house arrest ‘baseless, unfounded’

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had said no one is being allowed to leave or enter the CM’s official residence since yesterday

delhi Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 14:04 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier in the day, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had said that no one is being allowed to leave or enter CM Kejriwal’s official residence since Monday.
Earlier in the day, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had said that no one is being allowed to leave or enter CM Kejriwal’s official residence since Monday.(File photo)
         

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Tuesday that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had been put under house arrest, Delhi Police clarified that there is no restriction on the movement of the CM.

At a press briefing, special commissioner of police Satish Golcha said, “I would like to clarify that these claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There’s absolutely no restriction. The CM has been making usual engagements and he has been moving out of his residence for any engagement whatsoever.”

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had said that no one is being allowed to leave or enter the CM’s official residence since yesterday. The CM had to cancel all his scheduled meetings on Tuesday, he said.

Catch LIVE Updates of Bharat Bandh here

Bhardwaj also alleged that the Delhi Police beat up some of the AAP MLAs who wanted to enter the CM’s residence for a meeting on Monday, and denied them entry.

In his statement, Golcha further said, the situation in Delhi-NCR is peaceful and under control. “The markets are open and there is normal movement of public on the roads and traffic is as usual on all major routes,” he said.

The officer also said that there is adequate security to maintain peace and to prevent any untoward incident. “Delhi Police will intervene in case there is any apprehension of breach of peace or if any effort is made to block the movement of any political leader or any person,” he added.

