Biker killed after being hit by speeding car on NH-8

A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding car, being driven by a 36-year-old woman, rammed his motorcycle on NH-8 in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur Thursday afternoon.

Police said the woman and her domestic help, who were in a Chevrolet Cruze, were also injured as the vehicle hit the motorcycle from the rear and then crashed into the iron barrier. The motorcycle in turn crashed into a truck ahead of it.

They suspect that the woman was talking over the phone when she lost control of the vehicle and hit the motorcycle.

Police said the impact of the crash was such that the car’s front portion was mangled. The mishap caused a huge jam on the road for almost an hour. The national highways authorities and the police removed the two vehicles and restored vehicular movement.

The woman, identified as Neha Siddharth Kapur, was arrested for rash driving and causing death by negligence after a case was registered at the Vasant Kunj South police station. She was later released on bail. The car and the damaged motorcycle were impounded. The dead motorcyclist was identified as Narinder Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said the accident took place around 1.30pm when the woman was going towards Gurugram from Mahipalpur.

“The bike hit the truck’s rear portion and the rider fell off. His body as well as the motorcycle skid on the road and hit the iron barrier. The car also crashed into the barrier. The biker suffered serious injuries and died on the spot of excessive bleeding,” a police officer said.

Some motorists stopped and rescued the two women who were trapped inside the car.

