e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Delhi News / BJP launches campaign to seek people’s suggestions for its Delhi manifesto

BJP launches campaign to seek people’s suggestions for its Delhi manifesto

This is on the lines of party’s Lok Sabha campaign ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath’ in which the party took suggestions from 10 crore people across the country.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:17 IST
Risha Chitlangia
Risha Chitlangia
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari addresses a gathering in New Delhi, on December 30, 2019.
BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari addresses a gathering in New Delhi, on December 30, 2019. (PTI Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a campaign - ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav (My Delhi, My Suggestion)’ - on Thursday to seek suggestions from people for its manifesto for assembly elections this year. The exercise is on the lines of party’s Lok Sabha campaign ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath’ in which the party took suggestions from 10 crore people across the country.

In the two-week-long exercise, the BJP will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. “We want people of Delhi to tell us what kind of development they want in the next five years. Our party believes in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’,” said a senior BJP leader in-charge of the campaign.

The party will send close to 50 ‘Sankalp Raths’ all over Delhi for this exercise. The raths will have LED screens and a suggestion box. The party will play videos of the achievements of the Modi government. “Our workers will also tell people about the key decisions our government has taken for the development and welfare of Delhi despite not being in power in the state,” said the leader.

During Lok Sabha elections, Delhi BJP had put up 150 suggestion boxes and organised over 350 field events in the city. The party had elicited over six lakh suggestions through letters, missed calls and social media. The party had deployed three raths. “This time there will be 50 raths which will travel to all parts of Delhi,” said the BJP leader.

Party leaders say special focus will be given to unauthorised colonies. After the Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights to residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies, the BJP hopes to make inroads in these colonies, which are considered stronghold of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The party has prepared pamphlets explaining how the Centre’s decision will benefit the people living in these colonies. These pamphlets have details about the amount a house owner has to pay to get ownership rights. Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said, “The AAP is misleading people on the ownership issue. In these pamphlets we have simplified the calculations. For instance, a 45-50 sqm plot in Mandavli will cost less than Rs 5,000 for ownership rights. If there are four owners, then they will have to pay just Rs 1250. We have to tell people about this benefit.”

Goel said that such pamphlets are being prepared for all 1731 unauthorised colonies which will benefit from the Centre’s scheme. “Our workers will distribute these pamphlets. In addition to this, we are in the process of setting up over 1500 helpdesk were our workers will assist people in filling up forms on the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) website to apply for ownership rights,” said Goel.

tags
top news
Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped
Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
No West Bengal tableau in Republic Day parade this year
No West Bengal tableau in Republic Day parade this year
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Maruti Suzuki, M&M beat year-end blues, post rise in domestic sales figures
Maruti Suzuki, M&M beat year-end blues, post rise in domestic sales figures
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News