BJP launches campaign to seek people’s suggestions for its Delhi manifesto

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:17 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a campaign - ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav (My Delhi, My Suggestion)’ - on Thursday to seek suggestions from people for its manifesto for assembly elections this year. The exercise is on the lines of party’s Lok Sabha campaign ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath’ in which the party took suggestions from 10 crore people across the country.

In the two-week-long exercise, the BJP will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. “We want people of Delhi to tell us what kind of development they want in the next five years. Our party believes in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’,” said a senior BJP leader in-charge of the campaign.

The party will send close to 50 ‘Sankalp Raths’ all over Delhi for this exercise. The raths will have LED screens and a suggestion box. The party will play videos of the achievements of the Modi government. “Our workers will also tell people about the key decisions our government has taken for the development and welfare of Delhi despite not being in power in the state,” said the leader.

During Lok Sabha elections, Delhi BJP had put up 150 suggestion boxes and organised over 350 field events in the city. The party had elicited over six lakh suggestions through letters, missed calls and social media. The party had deployed three raths. “This time there will be 50 raths which will travel to all parts of Delhi,” said the BJP leader.

Party leaders say special focus will be given to unauthorised colonies. After the Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights to residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies, the BJP hopes to make inroads in these colonies, which are considered stronghold of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The party has prepared pamphlets explaining how the Centre’s decision will benefit the people living in these colonies. These pamphlets have details about the amount a house owner has to pay to get ownership rights. Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said, “The AAP is misleading people on the ownership issue. In these pamphlets we have simplified the calculations. For instance, a 45-50 sqm plot in Mandavli will cost less than Rs 5,000 for ownership rights. If there are four owners, then they will have to pay just Rs 1250. We have to tell people about this benefit.”

Goel said that such pamphlets are being prepared for all 1731 unauthorised colonies which will benefit from the Centre’s scheme. “Our workers will distribute these pamphlets. In addition to this, we are in the process of setting up over 1500 helpdesk were our workers will assist people in filling up forms on the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) website to apply for ownership rights,” said Goel.