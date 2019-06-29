BJP women’s wing leader, son shot and injured at their Kanjhawala house

An elderly worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s women’s wing and her son were shot and injured at their house in Kanjhawala, early Friday following a property dispute.

Police said while Raj Rani suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, and is out of danger, the condition of her son, Netrapal (35), who was hit in his hand and abdomen, remains serious.

Police said the mother and son has alleged that they were attacked by her sister’s son. According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30am. A few men arrived outside 60-year-old Raj Rani‘s house in a Scorpio car. One of the men stepped out of the vehicle with a pistol and entered the house.

“The man barged in and as soon as he spotted Raj Rani, he fired at her. Netrapal rushed to save his mother and was got shot as well. Raj Rani’s husband and daughter-in-law were not at home when the two were attacked,” deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said.

“They were rushed to Saroj hospital by family members and neighbours where they underwent treatment. Netrapal was operated upon and his condition is stable. He is under medical supervision,” Mishra said.

He said preliminary probe revealed that the assailant is Raj Rani’s nephew. “He is son of Raj Rani’s sister who lives in Haryana. We have been told that the reason behind the attack is an altercation over a property. We have been told that Raj Rani works for the women’s wing of the BJP. We have formed various teams to probe the incident and trace the accused,” the DCP said.

A piece of CCTV camera footage was circulated on social media in which the attacker is seen fleeing the area in a car.

