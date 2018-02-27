BSES offers up to Rs 4,000 cashback on timely payment of March bills

In a move to encourage digital payment of electricity bills on time, BSES on Tuesday announced a cashback scheme under which consumers stand to benefit by up to Rs 4,000 on March bills, besides an added benefit on pre-payment of the April 1.

The Delhi-based power distribution company (discom) said in a release that it has partnered with digital wallet company Paytm to facilitate the 40 lakh customers of both BSES discoms — BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) — in the national capital.

The scheme is valid till March-end.

“All they (consumers) have to do is pay their March bill before the due date and pre-pay for April before March 31, 2018. For each of the bills separately, they can get a cashback up to Rs 2,000,” a BSES statement said.

“To avail the offer, consumers have to pay their bills from the Paytm website or mobile App and use the promo code BSES2000. The minimum bill amount required to be eligible for the scheme is Rs 100,” it said.

The cashback will be credited into the consumer’s Paytm account within 24 hours of paying each of the bills, it added.

“While promoting digital payments, it is our continuous endeavour to reward consumers for timely payment of their electricity bills,” a BSES spokesperson said.

“Apart from e-wallets, consumers can pay their electricity bills at over 4,000 locations through a wide spectrum of options, including BSES drop boxes, credit and debit cards, net banking, auto debit, neighbourhood Money N Mobile and Oxigen outlets, ITZ Cash Cards, bill payment kiosks, bank counters (IDBI, Bank of Baroda and Equitas), cheque in mail facility and RTGS/ NEFT through banks for key consumers,” the statement added.