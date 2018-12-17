Cab driver dies after shot thrice at close range in Delhi’s Sagarpur, police suspect case of gang war

A 25-year-old cab driver was gunned down in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur, by unidentified men, during the early hours on Sunday. Police said that the man, Joginder Singh alias Sonu, was shot thrice, in the back his head, from close range. Police suspect Sonu’d death to be a case of gang war.

Police said they were told by Sonu’s family members that he was given security by Haryana police after his father was shot dead a few months ago, but they are yet to verify it. Sonu hails from Sonipat in Haryana. Police said that they received information at around 12.45 am by a passerby reporting that body of a man was lying next to a Wagon R car.

“When a police team reached the spot, they found Sonu lying next to his cab. It was between 12.30 am to 1 am that he was killed. There was a lot of blood in and around the car. His body was shifted to a mortuary for autopsy and forensics and crime team was called on the spot to collect samples. His wife was informed about the incident,” said an officer probing the matter, who is not authorised to speak to media.

Police also found a pistol’s magazine and five live rounds lying near Sonu’s body.

The officer said, Sonu’s brother was recently jailed and therefore the murder could be fallout of personal enmity.

Additional deputy commissioner (southwest) Benita Mary Jaiker said Sonu lived in Najafgarh with his wife. “We have sent a police team to his native village in Sonipat to find out details of his family. A case of murder has been registered and all the possible angles are being looked into. We are yet to verify his brother’s background and details related to his father’s murder,” the officer said.

Jaiker said they are also confirming if Haryana police had given Sonu police protection. Police are also checking CCTV footages from the vicinity to ascertain the sequence of incident.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri was shot dead outside his home allegedly by his three friends following a drunken brawl on Saturday night. Police said, the bullet pierced the Vishal alias Sunny’s head and he died during treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Police have arrested three men.

According to the police, Vishal alias Sunny had a fight with Vishal alias Bhopu, his brother Jai and their friend Gaurav, three days ago, when the three men had asked Sunny to bring some snacks, but he refused.

“The issue was resolved as neighbours intervened but on Saturday night when Sunny was walking outside his house, he again had an argument with Bhopu. As Sunny hurled abuses on Bhopu, the latter called his two associates. During the melee, Bhopu pulled out his pistol and fired at Sunny. We have registered a case and arrested the accused,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Sunny is survived by his parents, brother and three sisters. He used to play drums in wedding and other functions.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 13:32 IST