Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Delhi’s Jama Masjid, see pics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Delhi’s Jama Masjid with his wife and three children on Thursday morning. Trudeau arrived at around 9.45am and went around the complex accompanied by authorities. He was present in the complex for about 20 minutes, during which he posed for pictures with his family.

Ever since the minister and his family arrived in India, their colour coordinated outfits have been making news on social media. But this time, during their trip to Jama Masjid, the Trudeaus decided to keep it simple. The PM and his children dressed in formal cream-coloured shirts. His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wore a bright-yellow maxi-dress printed with orange flowers. She used a pale-yellow dupatta to cover her head.

Ahead of their visit, the streets leading to the Jama Masjid had been cleared of traffic. The Trudeaus were ushered in through Gate number 3. Before their arrival, the road leading to this gate had also been cleaned. Only pedestrians were allowed.

Security personnel were seen patrolling in the neighbourhood, keeping a vigil two hours before the arrival of the Trudeaus.

Security checking at the entrance had been increased. Only those holding entry passes or media cards were being allowed. Public was not allowed inside the Masjid.

During his visit to Jama Masjid, the Canadian Prime Minister did not speak about an invitation sent to a convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal for a dinner reception. Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan was also present.